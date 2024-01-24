The online home of the Central Focus

Review and Recharge

Summer Suarez, Staff PhotographerJanuary 24, 2024
Summer Suarez
Mari Jones covers her mouth as she laughs at something one of her friends said. Jones came to Cram Central in order to prepare for her first time taking finals in high school.

Getting ready for finals, Epsilon Beta hosted Cram Central on Jan. 8 and 9. Cram Central was held in order to give a place for students to study with friends or talk with tutors and teachers if they had any questions. 

Many students come to Cram Central every year it is provided. Freshman Mari Jones and her friends attended for the first time this year. 

“I went to Cram Central because I was really nervous about my honors history final and I have a lot of friends in that class so we decided to study together,” said Jones.

 
