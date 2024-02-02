Drawing in New Faces

Gallery • 10 Photos Katherine Albertson Juniors Layni Murray, Aubrey Simpson, and Makynna Fleming smile while talking to the members of the club during the meeting.

The National Art Honors Society club (NAHS), sponsored by Mrs. Michelle McCune, attempts to make a warm and welcoming environment for all of its members, even those who are not gifted at art. Junior MaKynna Fleming, secretary of NAHS, shares her positive experiences with the club and its members.

“It gives me a sense of leadership,” Fleming said. “I love art and I love working with Mrs. McCune. Also, making new friends is a plus.”

NAHS continues to strive to share art and creativity with the students of Francis Howell Central and the Cottleville community. Their next event will be the Fine Arts Festival on Thursday, March 21.