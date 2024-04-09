The online home of the Central Focus

Behind the Festival

Byline photo of Meghan Baumann
Meghan Baumann, Staff PhotographerApril 9, 2024
Gallery10 Photos
Meghan Baumann
While setting up the popcorn that was sold at the festival, juniors MaKynna Fleming and Mary Coleman smile. This was their main job throughout the festival.

On March 21, the Art Club, NAHS, Jazz Band, FHC Choirs and Theater joined together for a night of fine arts. There were different art pieces being sold and many different musical pieces being performed by performing groups. It was an artistic and enjoyable experience for anyone.

Junior Mary Coleman, who has helped with the Fine Arts Festival since her freshman year, says it’s easy for her to help out because “[she] has made connections with every teacher in the art department.” Coleman states that “it’s just a fun time when we all get together and help out.”

There was something to enjoy and explore for everyone that entered. The festival signified the importance and uniqueness of the fine arts at Francis Howell Central.
