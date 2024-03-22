A Showcase to Remember

Gallery • 10 Photos Senior Oliver Seibert prepares to sing one of his last solos as a spartan. Putting everything he has into the final song," You will be found" from the musical Evan Hansen, putting on an emotional performance.

The first annual choir showcase went off without a hitch. Performing mash-ups from musicals, such as “Mamma Mia”, and “Newsies”. The choirs took the stage on March 4th for an unforgettable performance. The choir also chose a select few to perform various talents such as a dance by Senior Hannah Rodriguez-Nemeth and a duet by Sisters Senior Rebecca Turner and Freshman Sarah Turner. It was a fun and entertaining night for all involved. Sophomore Lane Christensen recounts his experience of the first showcase.

” ( The showcase was) fantastic.” Christensen said. ” It was very fun and entertaining.”

Come see Chamber choir and Chorale in the cafe on Thursday, March 21st for the Fine Arts Festival. Also on April 8th all the FHSD High School choirs are coming together for a joint performance of the music they will be performing in New York.