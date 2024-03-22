The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

A Showcase to Remember

Byline photo of Makenzie Solis
Makenzie Solis, Video EditorMarch 22, 2024

 

7S7A9447
Gallery10 Photos
Senior Oliver Seibert prepares to sing one of his last solos as a spartan. Putting everything he has into the final song," You will be found" from the musical Evan Hansen, putting on an emotional performance.

The first annual choir showcase went off without a hitch. Performing mash-ups from musicals, such as “Mamma Mia”, and “Newsies”. The choirs took the stage on March 4th for an unforgettable performance. The choir also chose a select few to perform various talents such as a dance by Senior Hannah Rodriguez-Nemeth and a duet by Sisters Senior Rebecca Turner and Freshman Sarah Turner. It was a fun and entertaining night for all involved. Sophomore Lane Christensen recounts his experience of the first showcase.

” ( The showcase was) fantastic.” Christensen said. ” It was very fun and entertaining.”

Come see Chamber choir and Chorale in the cafe on Thursday, March 21st for the Fine Arts Festival. Also on April 8th all the FHSD High School choirs are coming together for a joint performance of the music they will be performing in New York.

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Clubs
Junior Oli Butler checks the bingo board after President Lani Murray announces the symbols. They then check their card in hopes of a match at the NAHS Valentines day party on Feb. 13.
Colorful Connections
A person holding up their phone while using the Zoom application the world has become familiar with after COVID-19. Clubs such as the Speech and Debate team continued to have meetings through zoom during the AMI days.
'Zoom'ing to Practice
Junior Edward Wilson playing the role of Dungeon Master in the groups current D&D Campaign: Its A Small World. The club met after school on Feb 14, 2024 in Mr Barths classroom, room 141.
Roll for Initiative
More in Galleries
Mr. Steck leans over his stand, conducting the band. He studies the score, making note of any improvements that can be made.
Steck Creates a Spark
Junior Fisher Klein leaps with joy alongside teammates, including Aiden Lee after scoring the tying goal. Filled with ecstatic energy, Klein looked bewildered, surprised with how close the game ended up.
Neck to Neck
Being guarded heavily by the player on Troy, guard Drew Wyss looks for a teammate to pass to. To get around the defenders arms, Wyss bounce-passed to an open member of the team.
Teamwork Against the Trojans
More in Showcase
Candidates Sam Young, Adriana Kuhn, Carolie Owens, and Steven Blair sit lined up on the auditorium stage at the Candidate Forum. Each candidate used their allotted time to clearly take their stances on issues important to the public.
School Board Candidate Forum: In Summary
Questioning Our Culture
Questioning Our Culture
Steven Blair, Adriana Kuhn, Carolie Owens and Sam Young will participate in the FHSD candidate forum in the auditorium on March 19 at 7 p.m.
Learn about the 2024 Board of Education candidates at our candidate forum this evening

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *