Colorful Connections

Katherine Albertson and Meghan Baumann March 15, 2024
Junior Oli Butler checks the bingo board after President Lani Murray announces the symbols. They then check their card in hopes of a match at the NAHS Valentines day party on Feb. 13.

Though Valentine’s Day is often a time to celebrate romantic relationships, many also celebrate their relationships with friends and family. The National Art Honors Society (NAHS) celebrated Valentine’s day together on Feb. 13 with games, snacks and prizes to show appreciation for friends and partners. Many members enjoy the frequent parties sponsored by Mrs. Michelle McCune like Sophomore Brynn Bollinger.

“I like how the events are unique and fun and get everyone involved,” Bollinger said. “Everyone’s opinions are heard and it’s really nice.”

The efforts by clubs like NAHS show that Valentine’s Day can be celebrated by everyone, even those without romantic partners. Mrs. Michelle McCune and the rest of NAHS are excited for their next big event, The Fine Arts Festival, on March 21.
