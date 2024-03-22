The online home of the Central Focus

The online home of the Central Focus

The online home of the Central Focus

Getting Ready with Theater!

Byline photo of Makenzie Solis
Makenzie Solis, Video Editor March 22, 2024
Improv captain Abby Meyers play a popular game, press conference. She was trying to guess her character(which was SpongeBob) through questions asked by the audience.

The Spotlight Players have been working tirelessly to get ready for upcoming shows. This particular day they were getting measured for their costumes and having an improv meeting. The costumes for this show will be extravagant due to the nature of the stories Edward Bloom(the main character) elaborates on. Junior main character Conner Becker tells us what to except watching the show.

“(Rehearsals) going pretty well.”Becker said.” We have everything blocked out and done and now it’s just cleaning it up.”

Come see this years spring musical, Big Fish. Opening night is on April 25th. Come see an unforgettable show with a lot of laughs and a few heartbreaks. Dramatic Desserts is an annual show the Spotlight Players do. This years theme is decades. The show will be on May 3rd come out and show some support.
