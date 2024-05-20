The online home of the Central Focus

The End to 2023-2024 Book Club

Byline photo of Meghan Baumann
Meghan Baumann, Staff PhotographerMay 20, 2024
A welcoming sign is projected onto the screen as students enter the library. The event was led by Mrs. Tonishia LaMartina with special guest and author Johnathan Shoff.

On May 15, the Learning Commons hosted the final book club of the school year, during Seminar. Every quarter the Learning Commons hosts this event for students to converse and play games surrounding 15 choice books. A student only needs to read one to attend and still have fun. 

Junior Carrie Byrne says that her favorite part of using the Learning Commons this year was how the “non stressful environment led [her] to get work done in a timely manner.”

The Learning Commons has hosted many events throughout the year along with Book Club like game nights, Dino War, and scavenger hunts. The Learning Commons also is handing out summer activity sheets from libraries for students to participate in, and win many prizes.

