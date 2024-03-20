Steck Creates a Spark

Gallery • 13 Photos Shaun Matz Mr. Steck leans over his stand, conducting the band. He studies the score, making note of any improvements that can be made.

After a long first half of the day in school, 5th hour in the school band room opens up with a bright, warm smile from Mr. Steck. He’s joking around with the students, talking about various things such as next years marching band show, an upcoming jazz concert, even favorite food places. He always makes sure that everyone is bright and alive in the band room.

“I love puns and corny jokes far more than the average person,” said Steck. “Also, I think that I’m really intentional about incorporating personal connections to the kids in my teaching and using that to help them achieve their goals.”

In the jazz classes especially, Steck both pushes the students towards greatness, while also makes sure that they can enjoy their time playing music. His passion for music shines through, and creates a great environment to play in, while also creates a spark in the students that he teaches.