The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Steck Creates a Spark

Byline photo of Shaun Matz
Shaun Matz, Staff PhotographerMarch 20, 2024

 

7S7A3589
Gallery13 Photos
Shaun Matz
Mr. Steck leans over his stand, conducting the band. He studies the score, making note of any improvements that can be made.

After a long first half of the day in school, 5th hour in the school band room opens up with a bright, warm smile from Mr. Steck. He’s joking around with the students, talking about various things such as next years marching band show, an upcoming jazz concert, even favorite food places. He always makes sure that everyone is bright and alive in the band room.

“I love puns and corny jokes far more than the average person,” said Steck. “Also, I think that I’m really intentional about incorporating personal connections to the kids in my teaching and using that to help them achieve their goals.”

In the jazz classes especially, Steck both pushes the students towards greatness, while also makes sure that they can enjoy their time playing music. His passion for music shines through, and creates a great environment to play in, while also creates a spark in the students that he teaches.
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Junior Oli Butler checks the bingo board after President Lani Murray announces the symbols. They then check their card in hopes of a match at the NAHS Valentines day party on Feb. 13.
Colorful Connections
Junior Fisher Klein leaps with joy alongside teammates, including Aiden Lee after scoring the tying goal. Filled with ecstatic energy, Klein looked bewildered, surprised with how close the game ended up.
Neck to Neck
Being guarded heavily by the player on Troy, guard Drew Wyss looks for a teammate to pass to. To get around the defenders arms, Wyss bounce-passed to an open member of the team.
Teamwork Against the Trojans
More in Showcase
Steven Blair, Adriana Kuhn, Carolie Owens and Sam Young will participate in the FHSD candidate forum in the auditorium on March 19 at 7 p.m.
Learn about the 2024 Board of Education candidates at our candidate forum this evening
Steven Blair, Adriana Kuhn, Carolie Owens and Sam Young will participate in the FHSD candidate forum in the auditorium on March 19 at 7 p.m.
Meet the 2024 Board of Education Candidates
A person holding up their phone while using the Zoom application the world has become familiar with after COVID-19. Clubs such as the Speech and Debate team continued to have meetings through zoom during the AMI days.
'Zoom'ing to Practice

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *