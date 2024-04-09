Closer in Age Than Distance

Anna puts her last bag into the car as she says her goodbyes to her sister Kate. As they give each other a hug both can’t help but wonder how their relationship will be affected by the miles separating FHC from Mizzou.

Every year FHC says goodbye to a class of graduates as they welcome in the next set of seniors. Many of these students on either side of the rotation form close connections with their counterparts, making every graduation significantly more impactful to the students involved.

Whether they’re saying goodbye to their friends or their family, high school students form close bonds with those in different grades. These friendships are often formed through sports or extracurriculars, making them more significant than just someone who you share classes with.

These connections are put into jeopardy as the difference in age leads to one friend having to leave for college once the other finishes their time in high school. Staying friends over the phone can cause a disconnect as it’s difficult to express emotions through a screen.

Senior Sophie Shore had to say goodbye to much of her friend group as 18 of them left for college last year. Having the chance to meet amazing people has made the experience worthwhile for Shore even though it’s difficult to watch your friends leave for college.

“I know we all appreciated the part of our lives we spent together, and I’ll always be content with that,” Said Shore, “I got the privilege of being in a very healthy friend group, [teaching me] how to communicate in healthy ways.”

Having the ability to look up to someone can be a wonderful experience while also being quite painful because knowing you have to say goodbye to the people you care about can be a difficult pill for many people to swallow, especially when you’ve known that person for your entire life.

Senior Kate Baranowski has not avoided this phenomenon as the end of her sophomore year marked the beginning of her sister’s freshman year of college. Baranowski became an only child in a way as her only sibling Anna Baranowski, left for Mizzou, making Kate the only one left in their family home.

“I don’t think I realized how emotionally difficult it would be to be an only child. I’m lonelier, and I don’t have anyone to have fun with at home since my friends live so far away,” Kate Baranowski said.

Anna Baranowkski believes that her leaving for college brought her and her sister closer even though they’re farther apart

“I’ve found that it made us closer to live far apart…” Anna Baranowski said, “Before, sometimes we saw too much of each other, whereas now it’s more special when we get to spend time together.”

Although it’s hard, saying goodbye to people you care about is an important part of growing up. High school is filled with a multitude of life changing events, and with these moments people become their own person separate from the people they had looked up to.

“I love them and miss them so much, but them being gone has allowed me to branch out and learn to navigate things on my own.” Shore said, “I was scared I wouldn’t have many close relationships my senior year. But I just ended up getting closer to the people I had known my whole life.”

Kate Baranowski also gained newfound freedom as she too had personal growth after saying goodbye to her sister, although she never felt overshadowed by Anna.

“It allows us to go through our lives together but also separately, so that we don’t have to compete constantly,” Kate Baranowski said, “We were always equals even though we were different ages.”

Anna Baranowski continued this trend as she appreciates getting to set an example for her sister.

“I like having this role, I guess a part of me is curious what it’s like to have an older sibling to follow, but I also really appreciate being able to show [Kate] things.” Anna Baranowski said