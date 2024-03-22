The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Driving Towards the Finish

Byline photo of Shaun Matz
Byline photo of Jackson Koziatek
Shaun Matz and Jackson KoziatekMarch 22, 2024
IMG_8376
Gallery24 Photos
Shaun Matz
Junior Addie Henderson walks towards the opposite side of the court, getting ready for the rebound. The Lady Spartans lost the game, not without a lot of fight.

On Feb. 14, the varsity girls basketball team played a very tough team: Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars. The Spartans played well, with formidable defense, and putting points on the scoreboard for most of their offensive drives. Unfortunately, though the Spartans pushed as hard as they could, the Jaguars finished the game on top, with a 42-35 finish.

The season for the Spartans is over, but it was far from a failure. The girls played strong, and are ready to push their momentum forward into the next season.
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Play It Pink
Play It Pink
Sentimental Seniors
Sentimental Seniors
Freshman Elle McDevitt, hurls her body over the bar. In the midst of clearing the bar, her legs flailed as she tried not to hit the bar.
Taking Off
More in Girls Basketball
Freshman Jayla Robinson aims herself toward the basket and shoots. This game took place on February 6th and was against the Francis Howell Knights.
Back Boarding Records
Sophomore Samantha Painter sticks her arm out to guard the other team.
Taking Down the Knights
Junior Riley Henderson prepares to shoot the ball. Henderson was completing a free throw as the other team had committed a foul.
A Lofty Lead
More in Showcase
Lucas Williams guarding and defending the teams side of the court.
A Modest Defeat
Pitching for the Spartans, junior Ethan LeFlore attempts to strike out his opponents. Hoping to end the inning as fast as possible to give the Spartans another chance at batting.
Springing into Season
Senior Oliver Seibert prepares to sing one of his last solos as a spartan. Putting everything he has into the final song, You will be found from the musical Evan Hansen, putting on an emotional performance.
A Showcase to Remember

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *