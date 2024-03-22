Driving Towards the Finish

Gallery • 24 Photos Shaun Matz Junior Addie Henderson walks towards the opposite side of the court, getting ready for the rebound. The Lady Spartans lost the game, not without a lot of fight.

On Feb. 14, the varsity girls basketball team played a very tough team: Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars. The Spartans played well, with formidable defense, and putting points on the scoreboard for most of their offensive drives. Unfortunately, though the Spartans pushed as hard as they could, the Jaguars finished the game on top, with a 42-35 finish.

The season for the Spartans is over, but it was far from a failure. The girls played strong, and are ready to push their momentum forward into the next season.