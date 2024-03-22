Springing into Season

The Spartans kicked off their season facing the Lafayette Lancers in the annual pre-season jamboree held at Howell Central on March 11. Central took a an 11-5 loss, looking to rebound and learn from this and work towards the next game. Junior Ethan LeFlore finished pitching the game for the Spartans.
“(The team has a common goal to) work hard together,” LeFlore said.” (We) gain confidence every single game.”
The Spartans achieve this by attending practice every day and working for a common goal. Central takes on the Midwest Classic tournament starting on March 25. They will see a variety of teams before their first conference game against the Howell North Knights.