Springing into Season

Ava Breuer, Staff PhotographerMarch 22, 2024
7S7A9829
Gallery11 Photos
Ava Breuer
Pitching for the Spartans, junior Ethan LeFlore attempts to strike out his opponents. Hoping to end the inning as fast as possible to give the Spartans another chance at batting.

The Spartans kicked off their season facing the Lafayette Lancers in the annual pre-season jamboree held at Howell Central on March 11. Central took a an 11-5 loss, looking to rebound and learn from this and work towards the next game. Junior Ethan LeFlore finished pitching the game for the Spartans. 

“(The team has a common goal to) work hard together,” LeFlore said.” (We) gain confidence every single game.”  

The Spartans achieve this by attending practice every day and working for a common goal. Central takes on the Midwest Classic tournament starting on March 25. They will see a variety of teams before their first conference game against the Howell North Knights.

 
