The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Sufficient Studying Strategies

Byline photo of Madison Scott
Madison Scott, Staff PhotographerMarch 22, 2024
7S7A6698
Gallery6 Photos
Madison Scott
On Feb 27, physical science teacher Kimberly Maxwell engages her students in a hands-on activity to review for their science test.

On Feb. 27 Mrs. Kimbery Maxwell introduced a new hands-on review game to get students engaged in learning, not everyone is able to study on their own. Some students may have distractions at home or simply just don’t have good strategies when it comes to studying. 

“I think that it teaches them to recall information without something sitting in front of them as a crutch,” Mrs. Maxwell said.

If teachers give students different strategies when they see that they may need help then all the students have to do is take these skills given to them from their teacher and apply it. Hands-on activities are the best way to get students engaged and get them to ask questions, which can lead to success with their education. 
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
The players fight to protect their lead.
Senior Night Success
Senior Ashton Mathews looks for a teammate to pass the ball to.
Senior Sendoff
Play It Pink
Play It Pink

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *