The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com

Steven Blair and Carolie Owens Pronounced Winners of Board Election

Byline photo of Hannah Halterman
Hannah Halterman, Staff ReporterApril 5, 2024
Steven+Blair+speaks+during+the+candidate+forum+on+March+19%2C+2024.+Blair%2C+Owens%2C+Kuhn%2C+and+Young+all+attended+the+forum+to+share+their+ideas+with+the+FHSD+community.
Colin Nichols
Steven Blair speaks during the candidate forum on March 19, 2024. Blair, Owens, Kuhn, and Young all attended the forum to share their ideas with the FHSD community.

 Steven Blair and Carolie Owens won the FHSD school board election on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. According to the St. Charles Board of Elections, Blair and Owens captured 27.38% and 27.29% of votes, respectively. 

Running against Blair and Owens were candidates Adriana Kuhn (22.76% of votes) and Sam Young (22.43%). Having defeated Kuhn and Young in the election, Blair and Owens will replace current board members Chad Lange and Janet Stiglich.

Blair, a pastor, believes that the board has disrespected teachers in the past, leading them to seek early retirement or leave the district to teach elsewhere. His desire for a change in how teachers are treated within FHSD has contributed to his main goals as a newly elected board member. 

“My first goal is to improve the current culture in how it treats teachers.  Teachers deserve to have their expertise respected and their character defended,” Blair said. “Other urgent goals include the oversight of how the district spends Prop S funds and updating curriculum.  I am very interested in hearing from the students about their concerns and dreams as well. I would love to have some district wide plan to regularly have the Board hear from the students.” 

Owens, a former teacher who taught in elementary, middle, and high schools for three decades, is also a strong advocate for the district’s teachers, promising both improved salaries and improved teaching environments in order to retain Francis Howell’s teachers.  

“My main goals as a newly elected board member are to collaborate with the board and education professionals,” said Owens. “[We want to] make our schools safer, trust and respect our school personnel, and provide appropriate, challenging curriculum for each student.”

Blair and Owens’ messages to the community are ones of gratitude and optimism for FHSD’s future. 

“We are excited to support teachers in this new role and make sure every decision the Board makes is ‘For the Students,’” said Blair. “We look forward to attending lots of school concerts, games, art fairs, plays, competitions, and trivia nights.  Please, introduce yourself when you see us.  We’d love to meet you and listen to your dreams for the district and for your student.”

Owens shared a similar sentiment, emphasizing her plan to work with community members to build a stronger district.

“Thank you to the Francis Howell voters for placing your confidence in me. I plan to serve everyone in our school community to the best of my ability,” said Owens. “If we all work together, we can create an even more inclusive environment where everyone is cared for and valued.”

 
Leave a Comment
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Breaking news
Ms. Ashley Runge stares, frustrated at her screen, after the lack of Wi-Fi makes her laptop almost useless, to her, hindering her teaching. The AMI days and subsequent days without Wi-Fi forced many teachers and students to adapt.
AMI and the Cyber Attack: The Complete Series
FHC student Avontae Norman holds a microphone with a gloomy look after speaking while watching the collective student body stand in support of the speaker and in protest against the Boards decision.
Students lead walkouts across District in protest
A speaker at the Dec. 21 Board meeting, Harry Harris, voices his opinion on the Boards decision during the Patron Comments section. Photo courtesy of the FHSD YouTube Channel.
Board of Education rescinds curriculum standards for Black History and Literature classes
More in Discover
Improv captain Abby Meyers play a popular game, press conference. She was trying to guess her character(which was SpongeBob) through questions asked by the audience.
Getting Ready with Theater!
A sea of Spartans flood the dance floor at Prom 2023. The Juniors and Seniors waited all year to participate in their Prom.
Tangled up in Planning
Senior Oliver Seibert prepares to sing one of his last solos as a spartan. Putting everything he has into the final song, You Will Be Found from the musical Evan Hansen, putting on an emotional performance.
A Showcase to Remember
More in Showcase
Sophomore Kennedy Rogers faces the students as the dance routine comes to a close.
Pep it Up
Kenya Ajanaku points out his beloved wife in the crowd after finishing his story about how women are the strongest creatures.
The Biggest, Bravest, and Strongest
On Feb 27, physical science teacher Kimberly Maxwell engages her students in a hands-on activity to review for their science test.
Sufficient Studying Strategies

FHCtoday.com

The online home of the Central Focus
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1759
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Comments (0)

All FHCtoday.com Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *