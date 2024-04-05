Steven Blair and Carolie Owens Pronounced Winners of Board Election

Steven Blair and Carolie Owens won the FHSD school board election on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. According to the St. Charles Board of Elections, Blair and Owens captured 27.38% and 27.29% of votes, respectively.

Running against Blair and Owens were candidates Adriana Kuhn (22.76% of votes) and Sam Young (22.43%). Having defeated Kuhn and Young in the election, Blair and Owens will replace current board members Chad Lange and Janet Stiglich.

Blair, a pastor, believes that the board has disrespected teachers in the past, leading them to seek early retirement or leave the district to teach elsewhere. His desire for a change in how teachers are treated within FHSD has contributed to his main goals as a newly elected board member.

“My first goal is to improve the current culture in how it treats teachers. Teachers deserve to have their expertise respected and their character defended,” Blair said. “Other urgent goals include the oversight of how the district spends Prop S funds and updating curriculum. I am very interested in hearing from the students about their concerns and dreams as well. I would love to have some district wide plan to regularly have the Board hear from the students.”

Owens, a former teacher who taught in elementary, middle, and high schools for three decades, is also a strong advocate for the district’s teachers, promising both improved salaries and improved teaching environments in order to retain Francis Howell’s teachers.

“My main goals as a newly elected board member are to collaborate with the board and education professionals,” said Owens. “[We want to] make our schools safer, trust and respect our school personnel, and provide appropriate, challenging curriculum for each student.”

Blair and Owens’ messages to the community are ones of gratitude and optimism for FHSD’s future.

“We are excited to support teachers in this new role and make sure every decision the Board makes is ‘For the Students,’” said Blair. “We look forward to attending lots of school concerts, games, art fairs, plays, competitions, and trivia nights. Please, introduce yourself when you see us. We’d love to meet you and listen to your dreams for the district and for your student.”

Owens shared a similar sentiment, emphasizing her plan to work with community members to build a stronger district.

“Thank you to the Francis Howell voters for placing your confidence in me. I plan to serve everyone in our school community to the best of my ability,” said Owens. “If we all work together, we can create an even more inclusive environment where everyone is cared for and valued.”