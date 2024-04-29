Home Away from Home

Gallery • 10 Photos Amelia Raziq Senior Tucker Thompson does his drills before going out on the field to do in and out.

On April 24, varsity baseball team took on Fort Zumwalt West at Carshield Field for a GAC match up. The boys fell short with the score being 3-7, the boys played them the following day at FZW and ended up winning 2-0. Senior Tucker Thompson talks about what it was like to take the loss and then come back the next day and win.

“It felt really good winning the second day especially after they had beat us,” Thompson. “I think we just need to calm down and play like we know how to.”

The boys next game will be on April 29 at Rockwood Summit at 4:30, then they will take on Troy Buchanan for there last GAC match up of the season.