A Coaching Conclusion

Basketball coach Brian Cissell reflects on his career after stepping down as head coach
Byline photo of Hannah Halterman
Hannah Halterman, Staff ReporterMay 26, 2024
Senior+Will+Zadell+leaves+the+court+for+the+final+time+and+gives+Coach+Brian+Cissell+a+joyous+hug.
Kendyl Lay
Senior Will Zadell leaves the court for the final time and gives Coach Brian Cissell a joyous hug.

In late April, head basketball coach Brian Cissell announced to his basketball team that he will not be returning as their coach next year. Cissell, the second head coach in FHC boys basketball history, has coached at FHC for 28 years.

I think I am just content with the experiences that I have had, and after talking with my family I am ready to enjoy some time away from the climate of high school sports,” Cissell said. “I have never had time to spend with my family due to all the expectations coaching involves and it is just the right time.  I have achieved so many things and have had many great experiences [coaching].”

His decision surprised a few players, including senior Ashton Matthews, who has played varsity basketball with Cissell as his coach for two years.

“I was surprised because he’s been coaching for [so long] and he loves his job,” Matthews said. “It’s really hard [because] he has done a lot for me.”

Cissell intended for his retirement as head coach to come as a surprise to his players as to not distract them from their goals during the season. 

“My retirement was not even discussed this year because the focus should be on the team and how to compete each day in the gym, classroom, and ultimately in life,” Cissell said. 

Cissell’s commitment to coaching his players to compete on and off the court is what made him such a good coach in the eyes of his players. Matthews said that Cissell’s life advice is what he will miss the most without Cissell as his coach.

“[He was] always giving life lessons. When he talked to us [it was] more than basketball,” Matthews said. “He wanted us to make sure that we were great human beings and more than just a basketball player.”

[He was] always giving life lessons. When he talked to us [it was] more than basketball.

— Ashton Matthews

The team has seen a lot of improvement over the past year, but Cissell believes that their best is yet to come. He will continue to watch his players as they grow and improve over the next few seasons. 

“Right now, the idea of getting out while still being able to watch all the hard work pay off  that it took to get the basketball program to a highly competitive level is satisfying,” Cissell said.  “The person who comes in will be able to take a program that is going to be very successful and that makes me feel good.”

That person is Coach John Varner, who previously coached at Winfield High School. Coach Varner spoke to his future players on Fri, May 17, 2024 for the first time.

Coach John Varner addresses the Boys Basketball program for the first time. Photo by Scott Harris

As he steps down from the program, Cissell leaves his current and future players with some final advice. 

Basketball is not life – it is a tool you get to use to impact and interact with people.

— Brian Cissell

“Prepare for the glory that is in front of you. Live for the moment. Do everything you can each day to separate yourself and be the best version of yourself you can be. Never complain. Never blame. Serve those around you,” Cissell said. “Basketball is not life – it is a tool you get to use to impact and interact with people. Therefore, play and compete so others want to be on the same team as you. The same is true in life.”



