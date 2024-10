Gallery • 21 Photos Sophie Rosser Award in hand, boys volleyball Coach Steven Le smiles as he receives the title of MSHAA Coach of the Year for the 2023 - 2024 season. Last year Le coached the varsity boys volleyball team to the state championships where they won second place in the finals.

The boy varsity volleyball coach Steven Le received the MSHAA Coach of the Year award for his role in bringing the team to state finals. Le has been coaching volleyball for close to 25 years and throughout this time he has gone from being an assistant coach to a head coach.

Centrals’ girls volleyball team hopes to get as far in the post season as the boys team under the direction of Coach Mya Udell. The team is looking to win their next match after a tough 3-2 loss against Howell.