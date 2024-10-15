The online home of the Central Focus

Approaching the End

Rachael Latzel, Staff PhotographerOctober 15, 2024
Rachael Latzel
The Spartans celebrate together after winning the second set causing the game to go into a third set. During the game against Troy Buchanan on Oct. 1 which took place at the Spartan's home court.

As the Spartans are nearing the end of the fall sports season, C–team girls volleyball was able to bring home another win of 2-1 from their game against Troy Buchanan on Oct. 1. Although the team had a rough start to the game, they persevered and continued to play their game ending with close scores each set. Freshman Haley Vineyard said the team works hard so they can have a positive end to the season.

“I think pushing yourself past your limit is a good way to prove that you’re working hard,” Vineyard said.

Most of the girls will continue with starting up club volleyball as to improve over the course of the year outside of the school season. The C-team volleyball will next play at home on Tuesday Oct. 15 against Fort Zumwalt West.

