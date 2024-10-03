The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Passing the Positivity

Byline photo of Rachael Latzel
Rachael Latzel, Staff PhotographerOctober 3, 2024
IMG_3034-Enhanced-NR
Rachael Latzel
Howell spikes a ball downwards straight at sophomore Natalie Hirth, causing her to dive so she can get the ball up for her teammates to play out. While a dive isn’t preferred because control is lost, it can be necessary in order to keep the ball in play.

The girls JV volleyball team played a challenging game against Francis Howell at our home courts on Sept. 24, losing 2-0. The key trait that keeps teams connected and gives confidence, is a positive attitude. While most players get discouraged after each point that was awarded to the opposing team, sophomore Natalie Hirth stayed in high spirits. Hirth entered the court with high fives and smiles each time, but she explains how sometimes it can be difficult to stay in that mindset. 

“I tend to look back at mistakes and dwell on them,” Hirth said. “But then I just have to remind myself that I have to move past it and look forward and get the next ball.”

The Spartans will next face Francis Howell North on Thursday, Oct. 3 at home.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
The team rushes to huddle around Callison, jumping and laughing as they congratulate her on her swing and celebrate winning the game together. She won the game for the team and they look forward to playing more games together.
Last-Minute Luck
Award in hand, boys volleyball Coach Steven Le smiles as he receives the title of MSHAA Coach of the Year for the 2023 - 2024 season. Last year Le coached the varsity boys volleyball team to the state championships where they won second place in the finals.
Setting Precedents
The ball had just gone out of bounds this time near Central’s own net. Cooper Troha kicks the ball in an attempt to kick to a teammate who can bring the ball to the other end.
Our Goal? Stopping Yours
More in Showcase
Alongside sophomore Jack Brown, head Coach Malach Radigan links arms and starts to walk up to the center of the field to greet the other team and talk to the officials for the night. As they walk up they stay locked in and get in the right mind set.
Facing Adversity
Junior setter Grace DeBrock was ready for the ball as her teammate passed to her. She pushed the ball back up for the opportunity to have a clean spike.
Varsity Falls Short in the Final Sets
A group of students reading One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest get out their discussion questions and book to discuss. The papers out on the table showed the rating sheet of how well each student participated.
Discussion Day
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal