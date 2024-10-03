Passing the Positivity

Gallery • 10 Photos Rachael Latzel Howell spikes a ball downwards straight at sophomore Natalie Hirth, causing her to dive so she can get the ball up for her teammates to play out. While a dive isn’t preferred because control is lost, it can be necessary in order to keep the ball in play.

The girls JV volleyball team played a challenging game against Francis Howell at our home courts on Sept. 24, losing 2-0. The key trait that keeps teams connected and gives confidence, is a positive attitude. While most players get discouraged after each point that was awarded to the opposing team, sophomore Natalie Hirth stayed in high spirits. Hirth entered the court with high fives and smiles each time, but she explains how sometimes it can be difficult to stay in that mindset.

“I tend to look back at mistakes and dwell on them,” Hirth said. “But then I just have to remind myself that I have to move past it and look forward and get the next ball.”

The Spartans will next face Francis Howell North on Thursday, Oct. 3 at home.