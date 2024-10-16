Falling Short of a Score

Gallery • 10 Photos Addison Yeaton Junior Savanna Cohen stands on the sidelines as she practices swinging her bat before she steps up to bat. Cohen studies St. Dominic’s pitcher so she can prepare to hit her pitch.

After a tension-filled night, the girls softball game against St. Dominic on Oct. 7 resulted in an 11-0 loss. Senior pitcher Kendal Morelock gave it her all against St. Dominic which resulted in Morelock becoming emotional near the end from the impending loss. Even though it can be hard when your team loses a game, Morelock understands expressing positivity is important for the whole team.

“To be able to stay positive throughout the game no matter what happens, “Morelock said, “by cheering on my teammates and not letting anyone get down on themselves.”

The next game is Oct. 16, at 1 p.m. where the team will be hosting a playoff game against Pattonville.