Excelling Ensembles

The wind and jazz ensemble perform together at their annual fall concert. These ensembles were allowed to choose their own music to play at this concert; they have been working on their pieces for weeks, preparing for the concert. One jazz combo decided to play the song “Autumn Leaves” in remembrance of the marching band playing it in previous years. Junior Sophia Bommarito, who was included in that combo, expressed her feelings about being a part of the band.

“I enjoy the community, it’s very fun, they’re very nice,” Bommarito said. “When I get to my band classes, I’m happier because the people and staff made me happier.”

Taking jazz and wind ensembles can not only let you enjoy and learn more about instruments but also bring people together to create a fun and exciting environment. Their next concert will be held at Francis Howell Central on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m.





