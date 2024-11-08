The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Ending the Season With Optimism

Byline photo of Madison Scott
Madison Scott, Staff PhotogrpherNovember 8, 2024
IMG_7603-Enhanced-NR
Madison Scott
On offense, sophomore Brody Mcallister gets ready to throw the ball to one of his open teammates. Throwing the ball to a teammate that is open allows for a more accurate and effective pass as they don’t have to worry about a block from the opposing team.

Although students weren’t in school for the week for fall break, the after school activities still continued. On Oct 21, the boys JV football team played at Francis Howell with the final score being 42-6. Although the Spartans took a loss this game, quarterback Brody McAllister reflects on the way his attitude affects his performance on the field. 

“The more bad thoughts I have, and the more negative I think, the worse we are going to do. So there is really no point.” McAllister says. 

McAllister attempts to keep a positive attitude throughout the game. This can help influence the rest of his team as he has a major impact on his teammates since he is the quarterback. As the boys JV football wraps up their season, they have one more game on Oct 28. at home versus Washington.



