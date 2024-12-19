A Basketball Beat Down

Gallery • 11 Photos Ava Reyes Sophomore Jayden Tucker stands and watches his teammates. The referee had just called a time out.

The varsity boys basketball team faced North Point High on Dec. 11. The boys, who were in the lead by halftime, went into the game very confident. The game ended with the Spartans in the lead 85-56. During halftime there was a free-throw contest between junior Evangeline King and junior Brady Holtgrewe. Holtgrewe scored one more basket than King, winning free food from the concession stand. Sophomore Jayden Tucker shared how the Spartans prepare for their games.

“We just watch film and then during shoot-arounds before the game, we go over defense. We also go over baseline and out-of-bound plays,” Tucker said. “We prepare our defense for the play they are going to run and just overall the game plan.”

The Spartan’s next game will be on Friday, Dec. 20. at 7 p.m.. They will be playing against Francis Howell High on the FHC court.