Dominating at GAC’s

Gallery • 10 Photos Izzy Dunlap Mailya Davis lays on top of her opponent in order to stay in a dominant position. Davis attempted to keep her down so she could stay in control.

During the GAC tournament, junior varsity tournament held by St. Charles High on Jan. 24 the Francis Howell Central junior varsity wrestling team came out of the doors with the gold. Sophomore Kenzee McPherson was dominant on the mats on her run at the tournament. McPherson was proud of how she is improving throughout the season.

“I think it was one of my better tournaments that I’ve had,” McPherson said. “I was definitely more aggressive than I’ve been in a match so far this season and I definitely tried out some new finishes and worked a lot on my technique.”

Junior varsity then went on to win their next and final match against Fort Zumwalt South High School Jan. 29, 60-6.