A Breath of Fresh Air

Gallery • 7 Photos Madi Scott During the medley relay, sophomore Sarah Turner comes up for air during her breaststroke. It's important that the swimmers come up for air regularly so they don’t run out of breath which would lead them to become tired during their race.

During the meet versus Fort Zumwalt South on Jan. 23, the girls varsity team fought hard and ended up winning with the final score being 95-91. After the meet their coach Robin Hussey selected two girls for awards. In this meet she rewarded senior Carrie Byrne for winning swimmer of the meet while also rewarding sophomore Audrey McCann with diver of the meet. After winning diver of the meet for the first time, McCann discusses how she felt after making that big of an achievement.

“It was really exciting, we don’t usually have a lot of divers usually, but most of the time last year the award went to grace because she was a senior and she was the best. So it was fun that I got to win this time,” McCann said.

Every meet they will pick a new swimmer and diver to win the award. The next meet is Feb 3 at the St. Peters Rec Plex versus Saint Charles and Saint Charles West high schools at 8:30 p.m.





