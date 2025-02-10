The online home of the Central Focus

Locking Down a Win

Izzy Dunlap, Staff PhotographerFebruary 10, 2025
IMG_0102
Izzy Dunlap
Laughing with one of the coaches, junior Sam Taylor talks before their warmups. Taylor then walked back on the court to continue perfecting her shot and working on covering for defense.

During the most recent away game for the varsity girls basketball team, the Spartans took on Francis Howell North on their home ground. The Spartans came out victorious in the end with a winning score of 59-41. In the first period, it was back-and-forth until the Spartans came out and played lockdown defense and showed their range on offense. Sophomore Izzy Brewer recently got called up to the varsity team and she believes the next game against North will be the same ending.

“I feel like we played hard but I feel like we could’ve played harder it was a little sloppy in the beginning but we still came out on top in the end,” Brewer said “I think we also just played our game and how we represent the Spartans and we plan to beat them by 30 next time.”

Their next game will be against the Troy Buchanan Trojans at 5:30 p.m. on the Spartans home court.

