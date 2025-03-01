The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

An Uplifting Victory

Byline photo of Summer Suarez
Summer Suarez, Photo Assignments EditorMarch 1, 2025
7S7A2793-Enhanced-NR
Summer Suarez
After getting fouled on by the point guard from Lafayette, junior Sam Taylor shoots a free throw in hopes of getting a basket for the Spartans. Taylor threw two free throws, banking both of them and keeping the Spartans in the lead.

Playing on their home court, the girls varsity basketball team fought hard while playing against Lafayette High School on Feb. 25. The team took home a win, beating Lafayette by a large margin of 58-37. This being such a big win for the team, many players were extremely happy, including junior Sam Taylor.

“It was definitely a confidence booster. I mean, we’ve been having some rough patches throughout the season, and I think this is what we really needed,” Taylor said. 

After their senior night, the Spartans will be competing in districts on March 6 against Fort Zumwalt West on their court. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Junior Sam Taylor puts her hands up as she defends against the Troy player, hoping to get a steal. Players put their hands up on defense to make themselves bigger and harder to get around.
Trojan Tussle
Tying Up the Season
Tying Up the Season
Celebrating her time on the varsity swim team, co-captain Caroline Kraft walks through the tunnel of boards created by her underclassmen teammates. This was Kraft’s third year on the team and first-year leading as a captain alongside her close friend Regina Avila.
A Splashing Senior Night
More in Girls Basketball
Swooping the ball away from her opponent's reach, Riley Henderon searches for an open teammate to take the ball all the way to the basket. While Henderson was prepared to laser focus on the game, the energy around her and her teammates led to an enjoyable game.
A Smack Down on the Court
Smiling at her teammates, sophomore Izzy Brewer holds the ball on her hip. Brewer laughed with her teammates and got most of her reps within the corner of the court.
Locking Down a Win
Senior Addie Henderson holds the ball on the freethrow line as she looks at her teammate Jayla Robinson who is below the basket. She looked for a teammate closer to the basket in order to get a better opportunity to score.
Fighting Till the Finish
More in Showcase
Senior Andrew Martin receives a pass from his teammate after the ball went out of bounds. Once Martin received the ball, he was able to dribble down the court and pass to another player.
A Fun-Filled Winter Tradition
Guiding the Group
Guiding the Group
A student feels dizzy and light headed as their iron is running low. Low-iron anemia caused symptoms including headaches, nausea, and shortness of breath.
Low Iron, High Spirits
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal