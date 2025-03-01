An Uplifting Victory

Playing on their home court, the girls varsity basketball team fought hard while playing against Lafayette High School on Feb. 25. The team took home a win, beating Lafayette by a large margin of 58-37. This being such a big win for the team, many players were extremely happy, including junior Sam Taylor.
“It was definitely a confidence booster. I mean, we’ve been having some rough patches throughout the season, and I think this is what we really needed,” Taylor said.
After their senior night, the Spartans will be competing in districts on March 6 against Fort Zumwalt West on their court.