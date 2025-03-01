An Uplifting Victory

Gallery • 16 Photos Summer Suarez After getting fouled on by the point guard from Lafayette, junior Sam Taylor shoots a free throw in hopes of getting a basket for the Spartans. Taylor threw two free throws, banking both of them and keeping the Spartans in the lead.

Playing on their home court, the girls varsity basketball team fought hard while playing against Lafayette High School on Feb. 25. The team took home a win, beating Lafayette by a large margin of 58-37. This being such a big win for the team, many players were extremely happy, including junior Sam Taylor.

“It was definitely a confidence booster. I mean, we’ve been having some rough patches throughout the season, and I think this is what we really needed,” Taylor said.

After their senior night, the Spartans will be competing in districts on March 6 against Fort Zumwalt West on their court.