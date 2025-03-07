Don’t Cross Central

The online home of the Central Focus

Mallory Davie, Staff Photographer March 7, 2025
Senior Morgan Davis looks up towards the net as she guards the opposing player from getting the ball. With a concerned look, Davis followed the ball with her eyes as the other team scored.

The Spartan varsity girls basketball team sends off their graduating seniors on Feb 28, leaving behind great memories together. The girls crushed the Francis Howell North Knights in a final score of 64-25, ending the game by sending off each senior after their final shift. The girls played a rigorous game, never letting the Knights threaten them. Senior Kat Mann reflects on how her final year on the team compared to her other years.

“It was bittersweet because I had to say goodbye to my teammates and coaches,” Mann said. “This year feels like it means more, because it’s your last year and you live in the moment, absorbing all the good feelings.”

Girls basketball came to an end on Feb 28 and will return next year, coming for another amazing year. 

