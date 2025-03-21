Featured at the Forum

The online home of the Central Focus

Summer Suarez, Photo Assignments EditorMarch 21, 2025
Amy Gryder speaks about her experience within a corporate workplace and how that will affect her actions within the school board. Gryder is running alongside Oelke, one of the main issues they cover being DEI, or inclusivity of all students.

The eighth annual Candidate Forum was held in the auditorium on March 18, where each of the candidates for the upcoming FHSD school board elections, Sarah Oelke, Amy Gryder, Randy Cook and Ashley Sturm, were given the opportunity to answer questions about how they would be a good fit to be a representative of the people within the Francis Howell community. Five students from publications ran and covered the event, ranging from taking pictures, hosting a livestream, moderating, and reporting. One of these reporters, senior Thomas Ramos, hosted the event where he asked the candidates questions throughout the night.

“I liked the question about school vouchers, because I think it’s a topic that is not covered very often, and it’s not something that people are very aware of, beyond those who are very invested in local politics,” Ramos said. 

Elections for the school board will be held on April 8, where adults from the FHSD district can vote for who they want to represent them and their students. People can research the candidates and learn more about their viewpoints on FHCToday.com. https://fhctoday.com/60394/showcase/meet-the-2025-board-of-education-candidates/

