Bumpy Beginning

Gallery • 12 Photos Mallory Davie While leaning her body over the ball, sophomore Ella Hellman tries to get a good view of it. Prepared to steal the ball, the opposing player attempted to out maneuver Hellman.

During the first game of the season, the junior varsity girls soccer team faced off against St. Joseph Catholic high school. Despite the Spartans hosting their first game they were unable to come out on top and lost with a final score of 3-1. After the results of last year’s team, the Spartans were able to move into a higher division and play harder teams from all around the St. Charles area. Sophomore Emily Burke speaks on the beginning of the season and the rest to come.

“I really enjoy playing with the girls on this team,” Burke said. “I think we are going to do well this season and with varsity being filled very fast our JV team has a lot of great players. I’m optimistic that our year will end with a lot of wins.”

The junior varsity girls soccer team returns to Spartan home field on Tuesday, April 1 to play against the Francis Howell North Knights at 4 p.m.