The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Bumpy Beginning

Byline photo of Mallory Davie
Mallory Davie, Staff PhotographerMarch 31, 2025
1
Mallory Davie
While leaning her body over the ball, sophomore Ella Hellman tries to get a good view of it. Prepared to steal the ball, the opposing player attempted to out maneuver Hellman.

During the first game of the season, the junior varsity girls soccer team faced off against St. Joseph Catholic high school. Despite the Spartans hosting their first game they were unable to come out on top and lost with a final score of 3-1. After the results of last year’s team, the Spartans were able to move into a higher division and play harder teams from all around the St. Charles area. Sophomore Emily Burke speaks on the beginning of the season and the rest to come.

“I really enjoy playing with the girls on this team,” Burke said. “I think we are going to do well this season and with varsity being filled very fast our JV team has a lot of great players. I’m optimistic that our year will end with a lot of wins.” 

The junior varsity girls soccer team returns to Spartan home field on Tuesday, April 1 to play against the Francis Howell North Knights at 4 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Reflecting on her words during the presentation with Kim Okai, Gayle Norman shared an enthusiastic expression with the FHC teacher before signing Okai's copy of the novel. Once Norman's presentation was completed, teachers who attended the author's visit with their classes surrounded the author's table to show their appreciation as well as give praise to the novel.
An Author Exploration
At the beginning of the hour, each college representative took turns giving students a brief overview of the college they were representing and what they offered. This gave students an idea of which colleges were there and which representatives they would like to visit to learn more.
Finding Your Place
Sophomores Gabby Bess and Jocelyn Haider laugh together as they finish their workshop. Ashley Runge makes the students do workshops before jumping into the project so they can get used to the different types of paints and mediums.
Their Right to Artistry
More in Girls Soccer
Reese McDevitt looks at the course ahead during a cross country race. McDevitt set a school record of 19:16.7 this year to become the fastest female junior in school history.
A Hunger to CompEAT
Senior Claire Sanders smiles while being handed her personalized sign from her teammates. Each of the seniors got a different sign from the team, made specifically for the senior receiving it.
Sending the Soccer Seniors Off
Junior Riley Henderson jumps up to stop the ball. The team goes on to score the first and final goal of the game, leading to their victory.
Decisive Defense
More in Showcase
The Raven Robotics team works on constructing their robot. The team meets three times a week at Francis Howell High School.
The Pulse of Innovation
Freshman Lucas Ostermeyer and sophomores Chris Allen and Kaitlyn Belina stand from left to right, respectively, in front of their "Fight the Bite!" presentation advocating and fostering awareness for tick-borne illnesses. The team will present to a panel of judges at the State Leadership Conference in Rolla, MO, on Monday, March 24. Photo courtesy of Chris Allen
'Fight the Bite!' to compete at the State Leadership Conference
Amy Gryder speaks about her experience within a corporate workplace and how that will affect her actions within the school board. Gryder is running alongside Oelke, one of the main issues they cover being DEI, or inclusivity of all students.
Featured at the Forum
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal