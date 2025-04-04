The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

Shutout for the Knights

Izzy Dunlap, Staff PhotographerApril 4, 2025
7S9A3156
Izzy Dunlap
As senior Reese McDevitt rushes down the field, she uses her eyes to keep track of the ball as it gets passed along the field. McDevitt watched the Knights' offense as they passed the ball to see where she could give possession back to the Spartans.

During the varsity girls soccer GAC South matchup April 1, the Spartans hosted rival Francis Howell North. The Spartans ended with the victory 2-0 and to a 2-0-2 record on the year with many more games to come. Junior forward Kiana Kluesner thought the team played well, but they could’ve done better as a whole and are now working towards improving during the season.

“Our offense was not as good as it needed to be. We needed to put more shots in the goal and we didn’t,” Kluesner said. “We are going to work on going more on goal because like every game we play we have possession most of the game but we just can’t put the ball in the net.”

Their next game is April 5 against Ladue Horton Watkins at 11:30 a.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Galleries
Shaping Students’ Lives
During a pre-test, Jossalyn Clemons rests her head on her hand as she looks at her paper. The students took their pre-test before the next unit to see what they know and what they don’t quite understand yet.
Counting Down From a Fresh Start
While leaning her body over the ball, sophomore Ella Hellman tries to get a good view of it. Prepared to steal the ball, the opposing player attempted to out maneuver Hellman.
A Bumpy Beginning
More in Girls Soccer
Reese McDevitt looks at the course ahead during a cross country race. McDevitt set a school record of 19:16.7 this year to become the fastest female junior in school history.
A Hunger to CompEAT
Senior Claire Sanders smiles while being handed her personalized sign from her teammates. Each of the seniors got a different sign from the team, made specifically for the senior receiving it.
Sending the Soccer Seniors Off
Junior Riley Henderson jumps up to stop the ball. The team goes on to score the first and final goal of the game, leading to their victory.
Decisive Defense
More in Showcase
Holding a remote, one figure (left) stops the video game of another (right). Wires from the remote extend to both the second person's hands and game.
Screentime Struggle
Seniors Luke Paulus and Aadit Mehta discuss a piece of evidence. The two debate partners have had a successful season, placing at many tournaments.
The State of Debate
Kailey Benson runs over to hug girls Coach Kurt Kruse after she had won her second championship. Benson hugged Kruse before he pointed up to the Spartans in the audience and then she hugged Jacob Mattson to celebrate.
Carrying the Weight of the Champion
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal