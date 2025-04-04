Shutout for the Knights

Gallery • 10 Photos Izzy Dunlap As senior Reese McDevitt rushes down the field, she uses her eyes to keep track of the ball as it gets passed along the field. McDevitt watched the Knights' offense as they passed the ball to see where she could give possession back to the Spartans.

During the varsity girls soccer GAC South matchup April 1, the Spartans hosted rival Francis Howell North. The Spartans ended with the victory 2-0 and to a 2-0-2 record on the year with many more games to come. Junior forward Kiana Kluesner thought the team played well, but they could’ve done better as a whole and are now working towards improving during the season.

“Our offense was not as good as it needed to be. We needed to put more shots in the goal and we didn’t,” Kluesner said. “We are going to work on going more on goal because like every game we play we have possession most of the game but we just can’t put the ball in the net.”

Their next game is April 5 against Ladue Horton Watkins at 11:30 a.m.