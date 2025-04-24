Striking Success

Gallery • 15 Photos Kamryn Twitty After stepping up to bat, sophomore Will Brown hikes his leg up and prepares to swing at the incoming pitch. After his swing, Brown raced towards first base as the opposing team ran to reach the ball in the outfield.

At a sun-soaked home game on Tuesday, April 22, the junior varsity baseball team gave its all against Liberty High School, striving through each inning until the win of 4-1. The Spartan team stood determined, building up the energy with chants for their teammates from the dugout as the scoreboard gradually increased. One Spartan player, sophomore Matt Luczkowski, was happy with the outcome of the game and believed that the team worked hard throughout to continue winning.

“At the end, it all boils down to teamwork, team cooperation, and how everybody is involved. [when teammates cheer you on] It feels like they have your back. Even if you mess up, you’ll be fine… have [your teams] back always, and play for the guy next to you,” Luczkowski said.

After the JV team’s success at the Tuesday night game, players are anticipating the next game opportunity, with another home game approaching Friday, April 25 against St. Charles High School.