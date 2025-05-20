Durbin and Smith: April Athletes of the Month

Senior Cassie Durbin – Varsity Soccer

Q: What position do you play?

Durbin: Forward.

Q: When did you start playing soccer?

Durbin: When I was three.

Q: What made you start?

Durbin: My mom. [She] played soccer through college, so she just kind of put me into it.

Q: What’s made you stick with it?

Durbin: It’s really fun being with teammates and just the sport in general, to be competitive.

Q: What challenges have you faced as a high school student athlete?

Durbin: Time management is one; if you have game days and you only have two hours at home it’s hard to manage if you have a lot of homework, but it gets easier.

Q: What’s been the greatest moment of your season so far?

Durbin: Probably my three goals against St. Dominic, I was pretty proud of that.

Q: If you met someone who had never heard of soccer, how would you describe it to them?

Durbin: It’s not just kicking a ball into a net. It takes a lot of teamwork and focus on one goal. It’s a little bit of using your feet to kick the ball, but it’s a lot more connected and technical than that.

Q: What makes you a great player individually?

Durbin: I’d definitely say my effort, effort and my work rate, like, I just give 100% all the time.

Q: What about as a teammate?

Durbin: My support for my teammates-I don’t really care about if I score if someone else, as long as as a team, we’re together and cohesive, and we’re all being successful.

Q: Would you say soccer changed who you are?

Durbin: I’d say it definitely had a major impact on shaping who I am. Even the good parts of knowing to be a part of a team and getting to be teamwork and building relationships with people, and also the struggles of getting over a tough loss or getting over mental barriers. It definitely makes you stronger as a person.

Q: When you were struggling, what made you still stick with the sport instead of quitting?

Durbin: My parents, just because I wanted to keep playing for them. Also I didn’t want one little thing to be like oh I quit because of this-I knew I could push past it.





