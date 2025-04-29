Central Comeback

Gallery • 10 Photos Ava Breuer Senior Owen Meyer squats as he catches the ball thrown by pitcher sophomore Lucas Williams. Before each inning starts the pitcher and catcher are allowed a few practice throws to get both players ready.

Reviving the Spartans, the varsity baseball team beat the Howell North Knights 4-0 on April 16. Losing to the Knights the day before, April 15, the Spartans knew what they had to do to overcome that loss. Coming together, using the last game as a lesson and applying what they learned to their advantage the Spartans were able to take control of the game. Scoreless throughout both sides, Central was able to stride past the Knights, scoring all four runs in the seventh inning. Senior Owen Meyer comments on how it feels to defeat a team they previously lost too.

“The mentality is down for a little bit, but [we] have to fix it the next day and get it back up,” Meyer said. “To come back from a big loss to a win feels great.”

The Spartans look to continue their streak to have another successful season. Their next game is on April 29 at Fort Zumwalt West.