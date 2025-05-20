Shining in the Senior Light

Gallery • 20 Photos Caroline Kraft Senior Milo Nichols stands in the crowd of senior choir members as he receives Outstanding Choir Member from choir director Donna Solverud. Every choir member voted for who they thought deserved this award the most.

Not only was the spring choir concert an emotional evening for the seniors because it was their last performance, but also because it was their Senior Night. Starting off the evening, choir director Mrs. Donna Solverud read off every description of the twenty seniors as they received a variety of awards and accolades. The choirs then moved on to the performances, where the songs chosen were specifically selected to follow their theme of self-empowerment. As a soon-to-be graduate, senior Milo Nichols came into the choir department earlier this year and easily found a home in yet another art department.

“I use the arts to express myself. I use a bunch of different ways like being in choir, theatre and visual arts. So I think it’s all to express my inner thoughts and I think that’s a good outlet to live through,” Nichols said. “Our last concert was probably my favorite just because everyone was really emotional and that kind of made that atmosphere, so it was just really nice.”