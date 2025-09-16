The online home of the Central Focus

Fall Festival Face-off

Emma Kull, Staff photographerSeptember 16, 2025
Senior and wide receiver/defensive back Don Thornton, who has been playing football for the school since his freshman year, leaps into the air for the incoming ball as the game comes to a close. Thornton clashes in the air with a teammate from the McCluer school, meanwhile the student section roars on as another successful fall festival comes to an end.

Jumping back into fall sports is no problem for these Spartan athletes, August 22, the fabulous Fall Festival took place and was the best way to start up sports and show off these fresh players. After each sports team was introduced and shown off on the track, they forwarded their attention to watch the cheerleaders perform. After the recited routine, freshman Mingus Gabbard made her way to the tennis courts and began to rally back and forth with her teammates. This is Gabbard’s first year playing on the girls varsity tennis team, although she had taken a break during the summer, she was excited to be back in action and play. 

 

Quote: “It was really fun, I got to walk on the track so that was nice,” Gabbard said. “Afterwards we got to play tennis for a while, so that was fun too,” said Gabbard 

 

The Girl varsity tennis team proceeded to win their first game vs. RockWood summit 8-1 on August 29th.



