Love to Me

Byline photo of Katherine Albertson
Katherine Albertson, Staff PhotographerSeptember 25, 2025
IMG_9286
Katherine Albertson
Senior Chloe Hearn holds her heart in her hands. She will soon morph it into what love means to her.

 

Over the course of a few weeks, the students from the Sculpture 1 class made anatomical hearts out of clay. However, they didn’t stop at hearts, they added objects and designs that represented their ideas of love. Mrs. Michelle Ridlen created the project because she believed student’s ideas of love can be a great gateway into getting them to expand their horizons and meanings of artwork.

Ridlen explained that art is normally created from intense feelings. 

“I think we’ve all kind of experienced love in some way or another, so it’s relatable,” Ridlen said. “I always like seeing how students visualize these abstract concepts.”

After this project, students from the sculpture class will move onto more diverse materials and longer, more complex, projects. Ridlen decided one of their future units will feature large heads that students will shape in the form of their favorite people.

