Learning for Life

Gallery • 10 Photos Gabrielle Viehmeyer McGuire talks to senior Cameron Jordan, she talks to him about the review for the test. McGuire tells him about things he might need to better understand.

In room 97 Kathryn McGuire teaches Child Development, guiding kids through lessons on Pre-natal development and Growth from birth to age 2. Students learn through in depth presentations and assignments over the course work that’s taught. Over the course of the semester students go into in depth lessons on stages of pregnancy and the ways children from birth to age two learn and grow. McGuire encourages discussion over things like proper nutrition, emotional support and early learning.

“The content of the classroom is relevant… it’s not one of those things that you say like when am I ever going to use this. You already know that you’re going to use it,” McGuire said





