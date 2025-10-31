The online home of the Central Focus

Flashback on Football

Byline photo of Nadia Moore
Nadia Moore, Staff ReporterOctober 31, 2025
Aaron Alavi
As the fans greet them with a loud cheer, the Spartans take the field with senior Brady Holtgrewe running through the banner. The Spartans later won the coin toss, choosing to kick off first.

With the winter season arising and the fall sports coming to an end, the FHC varsity football team has experienced many ups and downs this year, with its record fluctuating significantly. Ashton Payton explains how his senior season has ended.

“We did a lot of preparation going into the season, we had many ups and downs with the good competition,” said Payton.

The season has been overall successful, despite a contradictory record of two wins and five losses. Senior Jason Campbell expresses that the season has been necessary when it came to bringing the boys together.

“[After a win] we love to get food together at Canes and hang with the boys to celebrate, [we even] have group dinners every Thursday before a game,” senior Jason Campbell said.

With all the bonding being fun, when it comes down to the games, the team has had a new way of practicing using new methods, such as only practicing with the other players of their positions, rather than the whole team practicing together. Head coach Malach Radigan explains the boys might still be able to come back from this if they just focus and remember what he and the other coaches have taught the guys.

“I think we need to approach the games one at a time, and play all full quarters of football, which is typically our biggest issue,” Radigan said.

The team hopes to be successful for the rest of the season and continue into the off-season aspires to be able to perform better and grow as a team.

