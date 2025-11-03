The online home of the Central Focus

The Art of Patience

Gabrielle Viehmeyer, Staff PhotographerNovember 3, 2025
Gabrielle Viehmeyer
Senior Valerie Bradshaw-Hilmer studies her art before adding more paper onto it. Kneeling on the ground on Oct. 29 to get a better view, Bradshaw-Hilmer raises the paper to the project.

Students in room 242 have spent the week sculpting large heads with different facial expressions in the form of papier-mache and other techniques. Mrs. Michelle Ridlen guided them through the process, encouraging focus and creativity. The classroom was filled with quiet conversation, small laughter, and overall lots of focus.

Senior Mallory Winters describes Mrs. Ridlen’s teaching style and the way her classroom runs.

“She’s very patient with us and allows a lot of creative freedom in the classroom,” Winters said.

 

