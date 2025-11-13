One Donation at a Time

Gallery • 12 Photos Katherine Albertson Dr Jane Kelley squeezes her stress ball as an employee from ImpactLife prepares her arm for donation. Kelley attempts to get through her donation quickly so she can get back to her classes on Nov. 6.

With their small setup in the small gym, HOSA held its annual blood drive through ImpactLife on Nov. 6 during the school day. Over 60 successful donations from students and teachers were made, setting a record high for this event. Though wait times were long, donors like Dr Jane Kelley were just happy to see so many students taking time out of their school day to help others.

“My dad always donated when he could, so it was something that was special to my family,” Kelley said. “I really like to see the community serving the community and doing what they can to make an impact.”

Blood donations save countless lives every year, and with the help of these students and teachers, a big difference has been made. HOSA is planning to sponsor this event again in November next year with the hopes of getting even more students to donate to their community.