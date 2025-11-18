The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus

FHCtoday.com
Categories:

The Illusion in Art

Byline photo of Lola Bedel
Lola Bedel, PhotographerNovember 18, 2025
IMG_9996
During a painting project on Nov. 12, senior Makayla Been asks a question about the layers in her pink art piece. The teacher points to them and gives her guidance on how to make them.

In the art classes from Nov 7-12, students were working on illusions on paper. In Ashley Runge painting class, they are making their projects look like they are going into the paper with vibrant colors. In Leslie Iadevito’s introduction to art class, they are making balloons with colored pencils as their initials to look 3-D. Ashley Runge explains how she communicates with the other art teachers about what they are doing for their units.

“We communicate just verbally, but we’ll also talk a lot about what we’re doing in class, such as workshops we’re doing, and what skill builders we’re doing,” Mrs Runge said.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Francis Howell Central High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs. FHCToday.com and our subsequent publications are dedicated to the students by the students. We hope you consider donating to allow us to continue our mission of a connected and well-informed student body.

More to Discover
More in Class
McGuire talks to senior Cameron Jordan, she talks to him about the review for the test. McGuire tells him about things he might need to better understand.
Learning for Life
Senior Chloe Hearn holds her heart in her hands. She will soon morph it into what love means to her.
Love to Me
Mrs. Lentz smiles and scrunches her face as she twirls her hair while talking with her students. Fridays are termed “Friyays” which is a time Lentz hopes can provide a chill hour every Friday for students to look forward to after a long week of school.
The Novel of Euphoria
More in Galleries
During the first quarter, freshman Davis Buschmann gazes up at his coach. The coaches pay close attention to the game and quickly give the athletes feedback and reprimands when necessary.
Between The Pipes
Dr Jane Kelley squeezes her stress ball as an employee from ImpactLife prepares her arm for donation. Kelley attempts to get through her donation quickly so she can get back to her classes on Nov. 6.
One Donation at a Time
During the first half of the game on Nov. 3, Matthew Gourley dives for the ball during a penalty kick. Gourley fails to keep the ball in front of him and lets up the first goal of the game.
Reset and Relief
More in Move
In high spirit, junior hitter Ava Schuette, during the second set, springs up to hit the ball at the volleyball game against Francis Howell on Sep. 23. Schuette and her team were determined to secure a victory.
Bounce Back Better
Senior Dominic Gianino prepares to shoot down the field on Oct 26. The shot shifted the play as the ball flew towards Fort Zumwalt South's goal.
Boys Soccer Team Faces Districts
Directly after completing the race, junior Ryan Halterman hugs Coach Zach McKinley as he reveals to him that he had placed 27th place on Nov. 1. The competition was intense, as only the top 30 had a guaranteed ride to state.
Success Across the Team
Donate to FHCtoday.com
$1784
$1500
Contributed
Our Goal