The Illusion in Art

Gallery • 10 Photos During a painting project on Nov. 12, senior Makayla Been asks a question about the layers in her pink art piece. The teacher points to them and gives her guidance on how to make them.

In the art classes from Nov 7-12, students were working on illusions on paper. In Ashley Runge painting class, they are making their projects look like they are going into the paper with vibrant colors. In Leslie Iadevito’s introduction to art class, they are making balloons with colored pencils as their initials to look 3-D. Ashley Runge explains how she communicates with the other art teachers about what they are doing for their units.

“We communicate just verbally, but we’ll also talk a lot about what we’re doing in class, such as workshops we’re doing, and what skill builders we’re doing,” Mrs Runge said.