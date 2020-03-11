Fighting for the City

While the primaries rushed towards Missouri, the democratic frontrunners, Senator Bernie Sanders and Vice President Joe Biden took their campaigns to the city. Presumably, trying to reel in the minority and underclass vote that heavily resides downtown. Biden spoke at Kiener Plaza Park on Saturday Mar. 7th while while Sanders came to speak at the Stifel theater two days later on the 9th.

Both candidates had lots to say in order to bring in St. Louis’ vote, but as of Mar. 11th, Biden has won St. Louis, and Sanders trails behind nationally by 162 delegates.