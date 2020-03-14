JV Girls Final Basketball Game of the Season

On February 25th, the JV girls played a very close match against St.Charles high school. With this being their last game of the season, you could see their determination and teamwork throughout the game. Freshman Abby Hester explains what it has been like to play basketball with this team.

She said, “ I only played up for the last three games, but the girls all brought me in and supported me throughout the games.”

With this being their last game, they want everyone to keep supporting the FHC basketball teams.