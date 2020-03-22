In The Coming Weeks

As the predetermined spring break comes to an end for the Francis Howell School District, so begins the two-week hiatus from in-person attendance at schools across the state. While it has been mandated that school will not be in session, the district is doing many things to help students, teachers, and families cope during the coming weeks of unprecedented schooling.

According to superintendent Dr. Mary Hendricks-Harris, the school will be open on Monday, March 23 to teachers from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for staff to pick up any and all absolutely necessary materials for them to conduct lessons the next two weeks. Staff are not allowed to stay for longer than needed and are prohibited from socializing with others.

Additionally, students and parents will be allowed into the building on Tuesday, March 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to grab necessary materials such as medicines from the school nurses. Starting Wednesday, March 25, the schools will be locked down, and in order to access the buildings for emergency purposes, one must contact their principal to acquire permission to enter.

The deadline to enter grades for the third quarter has been pushed to Wednesday, March 25. For families in need of assistance with meals for the coming weeks, there will be two dates in which FHSD and Sodexo will be providing a week’s worth of meals on March 24 and March 31, from 2-6 p.m. in drive-through style. Locations for pick-up include Hollenbeck Middle School, Francis Howell North High School, and Francis Howell Central High School.