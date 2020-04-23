Emily Wolfe Still Life Photos

Emily Wolfe, Staff Photographer|April 23, 2020
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
COVID-19
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, on April 22, Mo. Gov. Mike Parson announced that the statewide stay-at-home order will end May 4. Missouriâ€...
On April 17, the Principals of the FHSD high schools released a statement that officially cancelled 2020 proms for the district.
The message ...
Central office decided to hold off on contemplating the transition of the district to a power lunch schedule until further notice. Earlier this school...
Showcase
Update: State Stay-at-Home Order Ends May 4
Sam Chen
Rhyen Standridge
Update: Prom is Canceled for FHSD High Schools
Update: FHSD is no Longer Considering a Power Lunch For the 2020 School Year
Breaking news
Update: New Last Day of School
Update: Information Regarding Senior Traditions and Events
Celebrating Our F.A.M.I.L.Y Quarantine Style
What Does COVID-19 Look Like?
Update: New Schedule for Online Classes
FHCtoday.com
The online home of the Central Focus
© 2020 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.