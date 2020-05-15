Ruthann Kimbrel

The stress of classes and my thoughts overwhelmed me. Now that it's almost over I can be okay with my thoughts

As the quarantine wrapped up I found it hard to deal with work. It was only two weeks in or so when I was told by my parents I had multiple missing assignments from multiple classes. It was overwhelming, the online classes, the adapting to the new normal, being alone with my thoughts that ensnared me into a deep depression. Now that it’s all over now, everything is doing fine.