Ruthann Kimbrel
This is what Covid-19 looks like for me
As the quarantine wrapped up I found it hard to deal with work. It was only two weeks in or so when I was told by my parents I had multiple missing assignments from multiple classes. It was overwhelming, the online classes, the adapting to the new normal, being alone with my thoughts that ensnared me into a deep depression. Now that it’s all over now, everything is doing fine.
