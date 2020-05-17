Grace Bahru, Staff Reporter|May 17, 2020
My ultimate go too has been none other than Netflix. I eat breakfast and watch Netflix, work out and watch Netflix, go to bed and watch Netflix. My days have been filled with endless binging and scrolling through Netflix.
