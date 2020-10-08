Quaran-team Waits Out Quarantine

The girls’ volleyball team readies itself for a successful season, even while all but three quarantine.

Since the cancellation of the last game in Jackson, Missouri, the girls varsity volleyball team has come to a temporary halt as the majority of players are in quarantine. Junior Phoebe Kemper is one of three girls who are able to attend practice.

“It’s really strange. It’s pretty much one-on-one work with the coaches most of the time, or we play against the coaches,” Kemper explained.

As of now, the ladies’ next game is scheduled for later today against Troy. Until then, many of the teammates maintain an optimistic anticipation.

“I feel like the team has developed and gotten so much better over the short time we’ve had to work with each other,” Kemper said. “I’m excited to see how far we go this year.”

Even though many aspects of a traditional volleyball season have been altered, the ladies continue to train.

“I just wish all the girls were still here playing and having fun at practice,” Kemper said.

Junior Lexi Arnel agreed with this statement, seeing much potential with the time they have left.

“[I’m] excited to be back playing with everyone soon, excited to be able to still have a season, excited to represent central in another game. I think we have a good chance of making it far like last year,” Arnel said.

Of course, being cautious about the health of the team goes hand in hand with goal making. Senior Emma Hultz noticed this quality with her team and at school.