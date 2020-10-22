All Out, All Game

Riley Wania, Staff Photographer|October 22, 2020

Emma+Hultz+taking+advantage+of+a+good+set+with+a+strong+hit+to+FZW.

Riley Wania

Emma Hultz taking advantage of a good set with a strong hit to FZW.

On Thursday, Oct. 15, varsity volleyball defeated the Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars on their home court after taking on a tough loss against Howell. Junior Jessica Barbobsa feels the high energies and the change in mindset made this “the best game of the season” for the girls:

 

“We went out there with a bad mindset due to the last time we played West,” said Barbosa. “But every player on our team played the best they could, and the outcome definitely showed it.”

 

The girls are set to face Washington at their next game on Thursday, Oct. 22.

 

Gallery|10 Photos
Riley Wania
Kennedy Lamb and La Shae Pearson blocking a hit.

 