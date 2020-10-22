All Out, All Game

On Thursday, Oct. 15, varsity volleyball defeated the Fort Zumwalt West Jaguars on their home court after taking on a tough loss against Howell. Junior Jessica Barbobsa feels the high energies and the change in mindset made this “the best game of the season” for the girls:

“We went out there with a bad mindset due to the last time we played West,” said Barbosa. “But every player on our team played the best they could, and the outcome definitely showed it.”

The girls are set to face Washington at their next game on Thursday, Oct. 22.