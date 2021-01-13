Glorious GAC’s

The boys wrestling team did well in their GAC’s last weekend, bringing home the 2nd place title.

On Saturday, Jan. 9, the boys wrestling team participated in GACS at Francis Howell High School. The team placed 2nd overall and had 4 individual champions, including Kaden Hart, David Cross, Peyton Shepard, and Aiden Hernandez. There were also 2 runner ups; Alex Vogel and Thomas Stuhlman.

“I felt confident going into the tournament,” Senior Kaden Hart said. “It’s a bit weird not having as much of a fan base due to Covid.”